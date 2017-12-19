Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Receives $123.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (INDEXDJX:REIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.77.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (INDEXDJX:REIT) traded down $35.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,774.82. Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index has a twelve month low of $1,598.58 and a twelve month high of $1,819.15.
Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index Company Profile
