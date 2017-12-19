Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP) Insider Sells $677,446.40 in Stock

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $677,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE DWDP) traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 7,101,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $163,822.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Dow Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

