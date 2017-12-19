Diurnal Group (DNL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on the stock.

Shares of Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.97) on Monday. Diurnal Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.97).

In other Diurnal Group news, insider Martin Whitaker purchased 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £4,999.05 ($6,728.20).

Diurnal Group plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing hormone therapeutics to aid treatment for various endocrine conditions. The Company’s products include Chronocort, which is engaged in developing hydrocortisone product for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency; Infacort, which is engaged in creating paediatric hydrocortisone replacement product for neonates and infants suffering from adrenal insufficiency; Native Oral Testosterone, which is engaged in creating oral testosterone treatment for hypogonadism, and Tri4Combi, which is engaged in developing combination therapy product of thyroid hormones for patients suffering from hypothyroidism.

