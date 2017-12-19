Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) Plans $0.16 Special Dividend

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

