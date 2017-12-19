Direxion Daily Small Cap 1.25X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (LLSC)

Direxion Daily Small Cap 1.25X Shares (NYSEARCA:LLSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Direxion Daily Small Cap 1.25X Shares (NYSEARCA LLSC) traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. Direxion Daily Small Cap 1.25X Shares has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

