Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,819. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

