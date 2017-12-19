Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (NYSEARCA:TYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (NYSEARCA TYD) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735. Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

