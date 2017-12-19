Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Insider Penny James Buys 135,983 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) insider Penny James purchased 135,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £500,417.44 ($673,509.34).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.97) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 328.40 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 339 ($4.56) to GBX 352 ($4.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.14 ($5.39).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

