Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Diamondrock Hospitality worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,308,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,313,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,356 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Diamondrock Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised Diamondrock Hospitality from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company ( DRH ) opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,297.50, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.30 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Diamondrock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

