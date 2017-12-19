Devon Energy (DVN) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,771.50, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $490,035.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 96,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/devon-energy-dvn-upgraded-at-seaport-global-securities.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.