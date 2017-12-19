Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($23.21) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. set a €18.50 ($22.02) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.62) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS set a €19.20 ($22.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.42 ($20.74).
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) opened at €15.19 ($18.08) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €14.63 ($17.42) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.58).
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Germany, United States, Europe, and Systems Solutions. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
