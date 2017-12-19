Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,428.75, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.52. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $335.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $64.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

