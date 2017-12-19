DDR’s (DDR) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

DDR (NYSE:DDR)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of DDR (DDR) traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 11,709,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,884. DDR has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,264.60, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.58 million. DDR had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that DDR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DDR by 25.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

