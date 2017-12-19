DDR (DDR) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

DDR (NYSE:DDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DDR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised DDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3,264.60, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. DDR has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.58 million. DDR had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that DDR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth $121,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DDR in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DDR by 25.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

