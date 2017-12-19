D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $95,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,677 shares of company stock worth $1,410,293. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,093,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,190,000 after acquiring an additional 253,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,773,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,023,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,214,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 306,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton (NYSE DHI) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 3,099,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,197. The stock has a market cap of $18,969.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-61-per-share.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.