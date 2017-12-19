D. R. Horton (DHI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) opened at $51.45 on Monday. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,969.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 19,677 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $976,963.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,293. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

