Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) vs. Symmetry Medical (SMA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTX) and Symmetry Medical (NYSE:SMA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Symmetry Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics $4.66 million 1.88 -$22.04 million ($0.90) -0.28 Symmetry Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

Symmetry Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytori Therapeutics. Cytori Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symmetry Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cytori Therapeutics and Symmetry Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Symmetry Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytori Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1,360.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Symmetry Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics -367.33% -228.21% -69.19% Symmetry Medical N/A N/A N/A

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products. It is focused on developing primary product, Cytori Cell Therapy, for patients with scleroderma hand dysfunction, orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular disease, urinary incontinence and thermal burns, including those complicated by radiation. Its cellular therapeutics are collectively known by the name, Cytori Cell Therapy, which consists of a heterogeneous population of specialized cells, including stem cells that are involved in response to injury, repair and healing. These cells are extracted from an adult patient’s own adipose tissue using its automated, enzymatic, sterile Celution System devices and consumable sets at the place where the patient is receiving their care.

About Symmetry Medical

Symmetry Medical Inc. (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry. The Company operates in two segments: original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions and symmetry surgical. On August 15, 2011, the Company acquired PSC Industries, Inc’s Olsen Medical division. On December 29, 2011 it acquired the surgical instruments product portfolio from Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company.

