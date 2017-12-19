CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CymaBay Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6796590348547 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $463,444.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,257 shares of company stock worth $3,730,862 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

