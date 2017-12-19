Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,640.00, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.31 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Brixmor Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Boenning Scattergood cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Mark Horgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,240.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-has-1-16-million-stake-in-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx.html.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.