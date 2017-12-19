Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,046.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.31 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.14%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.01.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $60,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,595,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,893,112 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

