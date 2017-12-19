CubeSmart (CUBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

CubeSmart ( NYSE CUBE ) opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5,316.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $595,329.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,575.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $175,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,347.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

