CubeSmart (CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr Sells 6,000 Shares

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $175,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,347.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CubeSmart (CUBE) opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,316.10, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BidaskClub raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/cubesmart-cube-ceo-christopher-p-marr-sells-6000-shares.html.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.