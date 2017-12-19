Critical Survey: Cars.com (CARS) & Leaf Group (LFGR)

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $633.10 million 3.16 $176.37 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $113.45 million 1.64 -$2.01 million ($1.58) -5.66

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 19.24% 8.18% 6.29% Leaf Group -25.98% -44.59% -34.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cars.com and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leaf Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Summary

Cars.com beats Leaf Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc. owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers. Cars.com offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine that helps car buyers to make informed purchasing decisions and helps sellers to engage with a portion of their target customer base. This online automotive marketplace service connects buyers and sellers across five Websites: Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com and PickupTrucks.com. Its automotive marketplace products also include credible user and automotive and dealer reviews. It is also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Car buyers and car owners interface with Cars.com primarily through the Cars.com sites and mobile applications.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.

