Critical Review: Leaf Group (LFGR) versus Its Rivals

Leaf Group (NYSE: LFGR) is one of 46 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Leaf Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leaf Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -25.98% -44.59% -34.40% Leaf Group Competitors 1.60% 38.04% 7.62%

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $113.45 million -$2.01 million -5.66 Leaf Group Competitors $943.06 million $113.10 million 697.93

Leaf Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group. Leaf Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leaf Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Leaf Group Competitors 423 1639 2760 93 2.51

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Leaf Group peers beat Leaf Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.

