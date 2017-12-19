Critical Comparison: Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) versus Its Rivals

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) is one of 24 public companies in the “Homebuilding” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Taylor Morrison Home to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

59.1% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 284 1578 1784 38 2.43

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. As a group, “Homebuilding” companies have a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 2.41% 4.18% 2.21% Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 9.39% 14.63% 7.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $3.55 billion $52.61 million 13.24 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors $3.89 billion $246.46 million 485.21

Taylor Morrison Home’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home rivals beat Taylor Morrison Home on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title). It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. The Company also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, TMHF, and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.