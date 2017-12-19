Critical Analysis: QAD (QADA) versus Its Rivals

QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare QAD to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get QAD alerts:

QAD has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QAD pays out -21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 4 0 2.80 QAD Competitors 380 2232 4181 121 2.58

QAD currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 3.76%. Given QAD’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QAD has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QAD and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $277.97 million -$15.45 million -38.30 QAD Competitors $1.72 billion $282.92 million 29.74

QAD’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -6.40% -2.06% -0.86% QAD Competitors -22.21% -212.24% -6.95%

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD delivers components of its solution for a range of mobile platforms. The Company’s mobile suite includes a requisition approval solution, a mobile business intelligence solution, mobile browse capability and mobile application monitoring tools to support system administrators. Its mobile browse capability allows users to view, filter and sort data accessible through QAD Browses within QAD Enterprise Applications using mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.