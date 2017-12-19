Critical Analysis: Fusion-IO (FIO) & Quantum (QTM)

Fusion-IO (NYSE: FIO) and Quantum (NYSE:QTM) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion-IO and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion-IO -30.49% -26.35% -20.81% Quantum -1.77% -7.26% -0.83%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fusion-IO and Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion-IO 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantum has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion-IO and Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion-IO N/A N/A N/A ($1.01) N/A Quantum $505.35 million 0.38 $3.64 million ($0.24) -23.08

Quantum has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion-IO. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion-IO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quantum beats Fusion-IO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion-IO Company Profile

Fusion-io, Inc. provides solutions for enterprises, hyperscale datacenters, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs), that accelerates databases, virtualization, mission-critical applications, cloud computing, big data, and information systems. Its hardware and software platforms and solutions enable the acceleration of data and applications. It sells its solutions through a global direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers. The Company’s portfolio of storage memory products packages ioMemory hardware combined with its VSL software into a family of products suitable for direct, shared, and cached acceleration environments. Direct acceleration is provided by its ioDrive, ioScale, and ioFX enterprise grade PCIe-products that leverage flash and are placed in x86 servers or workstations to directly accelerate locally hosted applications. Its shared acceleration is provided by its ION Data Accelerator or ioControl software combined with ioMemory, VSL, and industry-standard servers.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. It works with a network of distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), direct marketing resellers (DMRs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other suppliers to meet customers’ evolving needs. Its scale-out storage portfolio includes StorNext software, appliances and full systems called StorNext Pro Solutions, as well as Xcellis workflow storage, QXS disk storage, Lattus extended online storage and Q-Cloud Archive and Vault services. Its StorNext offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets in an information workflow.

