Criteo’s (CRTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Criteo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ CRTO) opened at $22.49 on Monday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,381.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director James Warner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $57,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $287,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,376. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Criteo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Criteo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

