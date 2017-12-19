Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Credicorp worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,257.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $215.69.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.
