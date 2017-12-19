Cray (CRAY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 636,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRAY shares. Craig Hallum raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cray in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1,020.00, a P/E ratio of 356.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Cray had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cray news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 42,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $826,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,913. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cray by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cray by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cray by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

