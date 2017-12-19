CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News articles about CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CRA International,Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2456105073553 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International,Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International,Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International,Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.79. CRA International,Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. CRA International,Inc. had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CRA International,Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from CRA International,Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. CRA International,Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Holmes sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $73,389.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,108,417. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRA International,Inc.

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

