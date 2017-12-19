CounterPath (CPAH) Shares Up 12.4%

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $2.99. 1,247,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,617% from the average session volume of 45,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

