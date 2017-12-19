Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $248,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.39 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,490.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE OFC) opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,008.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.74 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 14.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-shares-sold-by-asset-management-one-co-ltd.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.