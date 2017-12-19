Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William A. Bible sold 6,128 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $203,633.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $899,901.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 61,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,005,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,795.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,877 shares of company stock worth $3,187,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International ( NYSE MGM ) opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18,614.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

