Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires Shares of 117,614 CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 46,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 271.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4,162.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $22.00 price target on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

