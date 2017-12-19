Cora Gold (CORA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 24999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Separately, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on shares of Cora Gold in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other Cora Gold news, insider Paul Quirk acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,995.96). Also, insider Geoffrey McNamara acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,068.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,000.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in limited field activities relating to the exploration of gold and aimed at making mineral discoveries. The Company also focused on surface programmes, such as regional and detailed geological and regolith mapping, regional and infill soil geochemistry and semi-quantitative termite sampling.

