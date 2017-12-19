ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives GBX 245.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.78 ($3.31).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 226 ($3.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £9,914.16 ($13,343.42). Also, insider Christopher Gent acquired 38,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £82,833.57 ($111,485.29). Insiders have purchased 98,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,899 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ConvaTec Group ( CTEC ) traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 209.80 ($2.82). 6,123,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,000. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.70).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

