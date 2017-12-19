Contrasting Murphy USA (MUSA) and TravelCenters of America (TA)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Murphy USA and TravelCenters of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $11.59 billion 0.24 $221.49 million $4.47 17.66 TravelCenters of America $5.51 billion 0.03 -$1.92 million $0.59 7.20

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy USA and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 3 1 0 2.00 TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.16%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.31% 24.19% 7.64% TravelCenters of America 0.40% -1.79% -0.59%

Summary

Murphy USA beats TravelCenters of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States. Out of the total 1,401 stores, 1,152 were branded Murphy USA and 249 were Murphy Express locations, as of December 31, 2016. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its business also includes product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities. Its customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 255 travel centers in 43 states in the United States primarily along the United States interstate highway system, and the province of Ontario, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 233 convenience stores in 11 states in the United States.

