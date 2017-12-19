Contrasting Bemis (BMS) & Its Competitors

Bemis (NYSE: BMS) is one of 15 public companies in the “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bemis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bemis alerts:

This table compares Bemis and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bemis $4.00 billion $236.20 million 22.40 Bemis Competitors $4.42 billion $182.22 million 144.69

Bemis’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bemis. Bemis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bemis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bemis 1 8 2 0 2.09 Bemis Competitors 83 597 403 6 2.30

Bemis currently has a consensus target price of $47.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies have a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Bemis’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bemis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Bemis has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bemis’ peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Bemis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bemis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bemis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bemis 4.84% 17.83% 5.94% Bemis Competitors 2.82% 22.99% 4.08%

Dividends

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bemis pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 50.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Summary

Bemis peers beat Bemis on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations. This segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for a range of food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. Its products are sold to customers in the food industry. The Company’s other customers include companies in various types of businesses, including chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, construction, and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.