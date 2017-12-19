Continental Resources (CLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.57 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Continental Resources (CLR) opened at $48.34 on Monday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17,709.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $726.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Mark E. Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $958,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Continental Resources by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

