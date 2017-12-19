Comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) and Its Rivals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pieris Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -321.83% -221.93% -42.02% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Competitors 867 3227 11706 232 2.71

Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 5.95, indicating that their average share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $5.83 million -$22.79 million -7.62 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 83.46

Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals peers beat Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.

