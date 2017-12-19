Comparing Palomar Medical Technologies (PMTI) & Its Rivals

Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: PMTI) is one of 78 public companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palomar Medical Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar Medical Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A -49.67 Palomar Medical Technologies Competitors $975.11 million $120.37 million 230.93

Palomar Medical Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar Medical Technologies. Palomar Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Palomar Medical Technologies Competitors -434.41% -44.42% -12.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palomar Medical Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar Medical Technologies Competitors 217 1202 2625 86 2.62

As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Palomar Medical Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar Medical Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Palomar Medical Technologies

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

