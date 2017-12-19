Comparing Orbital ATK (OA) & The Competition

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Orbital ATK to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital ATK and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital ATK 0 8 2 0 2.20 Orbital ATK Competitors 487 2199 2408 89 2.40

Orbital ATK presently has a consensus price target of $120.07, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Orbital ATK’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbital ATK has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital ATK and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital ATK $4.46 billion $293.00 million 24.57 Orbital ATK Competitors $8.89 billion $721.62 million 202.02

Orbital ATK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orbital ATK. Orbital ATK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital ATK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital ATK 6.62% 17.32% 6.08% Orbital ATK Competitors -6.52% 22.41% 3.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Orbital ATK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orbital ATK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orbital ATK pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Orbital ATK pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Orbital ATK has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital ATK’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbital ATK peers beat Orbital ATK on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc. is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition. The Flight Systems Group segment consists of Launch Vehicles Division, Propulsion Systems Division and Aerospace Structures Division. The Defense Systems Group segment consists of Armament Systems Division, Defense Electronic Division, Missile Products Division and Small Caliber Systems Division. The Space Systems Group consists of Commercial Satellites Division, Government Satellites Division, Space Components Division and Technical Services Division.

