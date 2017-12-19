Comparing Orange (ORAN) & Telecom Argentina (TEO)

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telecom Argentina does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $45.29 billion 1.02 $3.25 billion N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $3.62 billion 2.06 $269.10 million $2.28 16.85

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina 11.60% 31.15% 13.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Orange and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 1 3 0 2.40 Telecom Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.50%. Given Telecom Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Orange.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Orange on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services. The Company provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a range of services, including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and other value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in France. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in Spain. The Company offers fixed-line and mobile telephony, and Internet services in Poland. The Company operates through Mobistar and Groupama Banque SA.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

