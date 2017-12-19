Comparing Nexa Resources (NEXA) and Its Competitors

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nexa Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.91 billion $93.16 million 29.86 Nexa Resources Competitors $11.16 billion $994.85 million 0.06

Nexa Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 2.88% 2.16% 1.09% Nexa Resources Competitors -7,769.99% 4.33% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexa Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nexa Resources Competitors 875 2904 3068 82 2.34

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.

