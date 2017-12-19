Comparing Motorola Solutions (MSI) & Inseego (INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inseego has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inseego and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $243.55 million 0.37 -$60.57 million ($1.22) -1.28 Motorola Solutions $6.04 billion 2.50 $560.00 million $3.91 23.86

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Inseego does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inseego has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -30.71% N/A -24.17% Motorola Solutions 10.51% -92.09% 10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inseego and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorola Solutions 0 3 9 0 2.75

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $94.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Inseego on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Novatel Wireless, Inc. is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services. It operates in the wireless communications industry in two product categories: M2M Products and Solutions, and Mobile Computing Solutions. M2M Products and Solutions includes its M2M embedded modules, integrated M2M communications devices, Ctrack fleet management platform and its service delivery platforms, Crossroads, DMS, the N4A DM and N4A CMS that provide device management and service enablement. Mobile Computing Solutions includes its MiFi brand of intelligent mobile hotspot devices, USB modems and embedded modules that enable Internet access and data transmission and services via cellular wireless networks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems. The primary customers of the Products segment are government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers operating private communications networks and manage a mobile workforce. The Company’s Services segment provides a range of service offerings for government, public safety and commercial communication networks. The Services segment product lines include Integration services, Managed & Support services, and Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services.

