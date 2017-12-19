Comparing Erie Indemnity (ERIE) & Federated National (FNHC)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity 12.62% 24.98% 13.51% Federated National -2.54% -4.03% -1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Federated National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Erie Indemnity pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated National pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated National has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Federated National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity $1.60 billion 3.41 $210.36 million $4.02 29.31 Federated National $316.38 million 0.60 -$190,000.00 ($0.71) -20.59

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National. Federated National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erie Indemnity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Erie Indemnity and Federated National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federated National has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Federated National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated National is more favorable than Erie Indemnity.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Federated National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange. The sales related services the Company provides include agent compensation, and certain sales and advertising support services. Agent compensation includes scheduled commissions to agents based upon premiums written, as well as additional commissions and bonuses to agents. The underwriting services the Company provides include underwriting and policy processing expenses. It provides information technology services that supports various functions. The remaining services the Company provides include customer service and administrative costs.

About Federated National

Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) is an insurance holding company that controls all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and its contractual relationships with its independent agents and general agents. The Company is authorized to underwrite homeowners’ multi-peril (homeowners), commercial general liability, federal flood, personal auto and various other lines of insurance in Florida and various other states. The Company markets, distributes and services its own and third-party insurers’ products and its other services through a network of independent agents. The Company’s insurance lines of business include Homeowners’ Property and Casualty Insurance, Commercial General Liability, Personal Automobile and Flood. FNIC and MNIC underwrite homeowners’ insurance in Florida, and FNIC underwrites insurance in Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina. Alabama and Louisiana.

