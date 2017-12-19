Codexis (CDXS) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Press coverage about Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Codexis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7531540929025 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Codexis (CDXS) opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

