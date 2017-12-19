Codexis (CDXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.18

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 246400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Codexis by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Codexis by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Codexis by 23.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

