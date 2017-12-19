CNX Resources (CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3,098.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CNX Resources by 140.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc, is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

